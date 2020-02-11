Quick links

Report: Liverpool eye move for £80m defender, but City want him too

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen to snap up Ruben Dias in the summer transfer window.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Liverpool and Manchester City both want Benfica central defender Ruben Dias.

Liverpool and City could both be in the market for defensive additions in the summer, and Dias is highly regarded.

The Benfica man has impressed in Portugal, and it seems likely that a summer transfer will be on the cards for him.

Dias is rated at £80 million (Express), so he would not come cheaply, but Liverpool and City are yet to be put off by his big price-tag.

 

Jurgen Klopp’s side did not spend last summer so should have big money to spend at the end of the season, while City’s need for new recruits is obvious.

Liverpool have left Pep Guardiola’s men trailing in their wake this season, with the Reds storming clear at the top of the Premier League.

If Dias was to join Liverpool he would further strengthen Klopp’s options at centre-back, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk currently forming a rock solid partnership at Anfield.

Ruben Dias of SL Benfica celebrates the victory with supporters at the end of the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Belenenses SAD at Estadio da Luz on January 31, 2020 in Lisbon,...

The 22-year-old may have an easier route in City’s first-team though, as Guardiola’s side have struggled at the back this term.

Fernandinho has had to be used as an emergency centre-back for much of the campaign, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have not convinced.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

