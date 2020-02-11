Report: Liverpool eye move for £80m defender, but City want him too

Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen to snap up Ruben Dias in the summer transfer window.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Liverpool and Manchester City both want Benfica central defender Ruben Dias.

Liverpool and City could both be in the market for defensive additions in the summer, and Dias is highly regarded.

The Benfica man has impressed in Portugal, and it seems likely that a summer transfer will be on the cards for him.

Dias is rated at £80 million (Express), so he would not come cheaply, but Liverpool and City are yet to be put off by his big price-tag.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did not spend last summer so should have big money to spend at the end of the season, while City’s need for new recruits is obvious.

Liverpool have left Pep Guardiola’s men trailing in their wake this season, with the Reds storming clear at the top of the Premier League.

If Dias was to join Liverpool he would further strengthen Klopp’s options at centre-back, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk currently forming a rock solid partnership at Anfield.

The 22-year-old may have an easier route in City’s first-team though, as Guardiola’s side have struggled at the back this term.

Fernandinho has had to be used as an emergency centre-back for much of the campaign, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have not convinced.