Report: Barca now interested in £59m star, who was close to Spurs move in January

Willian Jose of Brazil attends a training session ahead of a friendly match between Russia and Brazil at Luzhniki Stadium on March 22, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Tottenham Hotspur had been keen to sign Willian Jose during the January transfer window, but failed to get a deal done.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad looks on during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Girona FC at Estadio Anoeta on October 22, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain.

According to goal.com, Barcelona are now trying to sign Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, just months after he almost made a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose was very close to making a move to Spurs last month, and even did his best to force through a switch.

The Brazilian striker pulled out of Sociedad’s team to face Espanyol towards the back end last month, such was his desperation to move to Tottenham.

 

Jose has now gone on record to say sorry to Sociedad fans, over his behaviour when being linked with Tottenham.

“I saw it as a very good opportunity, to play in the Champions League and the Premier League team and I didn't get there," he admitted.

"But I am very happy here.”

Despite Jose’s suggestion that he is still happy at Sociedad, other clubs are now interested in him.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Valencia CF at Estadio Anoeta on September 29, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Barcelona are reportedly making a move to sign the 28-year-old, who has a £59 million release clause in his contract.

Spanish sides can sign domestic based players outside of the transfer window.

Barca are actually facing difficulties in bringing him to the Nou Camp, much like Spurs were.

But the Catalan side are interested in him, which means that if Tottenham did return in the summer, they could face increased competition for the forward’s signature.

