'Reminded me of Liverpool': Paul Merson waxes-lyrical about London-based team & their front three

Brentford will be hoping to join Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Paul Merson has raved about Championship side Brentford and claimed that they remind him of the Liverpool of that league, as he also praised their free-scoring front three.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League (10/02/20 at 10:40 pm), former Premier League winner, Merson, thinks that the London-based side, just like Liverpool in the Premier League, are a team that are 'hard to stay with for 90 minutes'.

"They reminded me of the Liverpool of that league," Merson told Sky Sports. "You have to stay with them for 90 minutes. They won't play well for 20-30 minutes, you have to take your chances, because when you slack they'll hurt you.

"The front three are like the front three at Liverpool if I am honest. The front three, for the Championship they are. They scored three goals [against Boro] and Middlesbrough probably walked off the pitch and thought 'we played well today' - And you just have to stay with Brentford and it's hard to stay with them for 90 odd minutes.

"They move the ball quickly. They have got pace upfront. They have got goals in the team. And again, they all know what they are doing. They look fresh and they look like they have got legs."

Brentford don't have the biggest budget in the second-tier of English football but they arguably play the best football outside England's top division.

At this moment in time, they are sitting in the play-off places and are breathing down the necks of the top-two. If the Bees beat Leeds United tonight then they could move into the automatic places.

There doesn't seem to be anything stopping Brentford, at this moment in time, and if they continue in their ways then they will be playing Liverpool next season.

Jurgen Klopp's side play the best football in the Premier League and will soon become champions of England, and it would be some reward for Thomas Frank's side to come up against the best of the best next term if they can earn promotion.

But there is still a long way to go in the race for promotion, but one thing that does seem likely for Brentford is that they should book a play-off spot at the very least.