'Real end-product': Huddersfield boss raves about player Bilic overlooked at West Brom

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion found no place in their side for Chris Willock - now he is a Huddersfield Town player.

Chris Willock might have been overlooked by West Bromwich Albion but the highly-rated midfielder looks set to make up for lost time since joining Huddersfield Town on loan, Terriers boss Danny Cowley has told the Examiner.

It’s fair to say the former Arsenal youngster will not look back on his time at the Hawthorns with much fondness.

Willock failed to make a single Championship appearance for The Baggies during an unsuccessful spell from Benfica – despite producing nine goals and assists for West Brom’s reserves.

It almost goes without saying that the 22-year-old will be chomping at the bit after swapping West Brom for second-tier rivals Huddersfield and Cowley is keen to explore an enigmatic talent who Croatian counterpart Slaven Bilic overlooked.

“We’re just getting Chris up to speed and up to fitness. We’re getting his instincts in line with how we want to play. He’s got some real end-product and we’re seeing his level go up step by step,” Cowley said.

Considering how productive Willock proved to be for West Brom’s second string, it is a surprise that he was never handed an opportunity by Bilic – particularly during a testing festive period in which The Baggies briefly surrendered top spot in the table.

The Express and Star reported that The Baggies were expected to sign Willock permanently at the end of the season. Now, the former England U20 star will be fighting for his future in West Yorkshire instead.