'Real end-product': Huddersfield boss raves about player Bilic overlooked at West Brom

Slaven Bilic head coach
Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion found no place in their side for Chris Willock - now he is a Huddersfield Town player.

Chris Willock joins Huddersfield Town on loan from Benfica until the end of the season at PPG Canalside on January 31, 2020 in Huddersfield, England.

Chris Willock might have been overlooked by West Bromwich Albion but the highly-rated midfielder looks set to make up for lost time since joining Huddersfield Town on loan, Terriers boss Danny Cowley has told the Examiner.

It’s fair to say the former Arsenal youngster will not look back on his time at the Hawthorns with much fondness.

Willock failed to make a single Championship appearance for The Baggies during an unsuccessful spell from Benfica – despite producing nine goals and assists for West Brom’s reserves.

 

It almost goes without saying that the 22-year-old will be chomping at the bit after swapping West Brom for second-tier rivals Huddersfield and Cowley is keen to explore an enigmatic talent who Croatian counterpart Slaven Bilic overlooked.

“We’re just getting Chris up to speed and up to fitness. We’re getting his instincts in line with how we want to play. He’s got some real end-product and we’re seeing his level go up step by step,” Cowley said.

Chris Willock and Emile Smith Rowe of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers at John Smith's Stadium on February 08, 2020...

Considering how productive Willock proved to be for West Brom’s second string, it is a surprise that he was never handed an opportunity by Bilic – particularly during a testing festive period in which The Baggies briefly surrendered top spot in the table.

The Express and Star reported that The Baggies were expected to sign Willock permanently at the end of the season. Now, the former England U20 star will be fighting for his future in West Yorkshire instead.

Chris Willock of West Bromwich Albion is challenged by Jake Hackett of Sunferland AFC during the Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on...

Danny Owens Profile

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

