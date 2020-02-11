Rangers fans buzzing over news coming out of Ibrox

The 27-year-old is available for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers tomorrow night.

Rangers have received a big injury boost with the news that Ryan Jack is available for tomorrow's trip to Kilmarnock.

The 27-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Gers since coming off injured away to Hearts a couple of weeks back.

Jack was taken off at half-time in that game, when the score was 0-0, but the Jambos went on to beat Rangers 2-1 without their no-nonsense midfielder on the field.

Steven Gerrard's side then drew at home to Aberdeen a week later, before scraping a 2-1 win over Hibernian eight days ago.

Rangers have undoubtedly missed the former Dons star but, according to Gerrard, he's available for tomorrow's trip to Rugby Park.

With James Tavernier also fighting fit, hopefully for Rangers sake they can string together a good few league wins. They kind of have to.

Celtic have a seven-point lead over the light Blues in the race to win the Premiership and, despite the Blues having a game in hand, their Old Firm rivals are certainly the more consistent of both sides at the moment.

Jack and Tavernier are huge players for Rangers and it wouldn't be a surprise if their returns add a bit of much-needed stability.