Pundit believes Leeds United will fail to gain automatic promotion

Danny Murphy thinks Leeds United will finish behind West Brom and Fulham.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped both West Brom and Fulham to finish above Leeds United this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side is in a very poor run of form right now, losing four out of their last six league matches and failing to score more than three goals across all of these outings.

This certainly isn't title-chasing form and Murphy believes that it's not even automatic promotion worthy, which would leave the Peacocks fighting it out in the playoffs once again.

When speaking on talkSPORT, the former Spurs man stated: "Fulham will go up now with West Brom. The rest will fight it out," the pundit said.

"It looks like the high-intensity Bielsa expects does catch up with you."

That last quote sounds as if Murphy is hinting at some fatigue setting in. Bielsa is known for his demanding training sessions, but surely the Peacocks' players will be used to this by now?

The Whites are now sitting in second place on the Championship table with 55 points, the same number of points as Fulham and just five more than seventh place Bristol City.

If Bielsa's side were to lose to Brentford later on today, they would be one point behind them and out of the automatic promotion spots - which just goes to show how important this match is.