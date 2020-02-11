Quick links

'Prem bound', 'What a player': Ex-Leeds talent hailed on Twitter after winning award

Leeds United offloaded Clarke Oduor in the summer transfer window.

When Barnsley won promotion to the Championship, few could have expected them to raid Leeds United's developmental ranks so fervently.

Defender Aapo Halme, left back Clarke Oduor, midfielder Alex Wollerton and winger Mallik Wilks all made the move from Elland Road to Oakwell, with a mixed bag of results so far.

Wilks hasn't really lived up to his billing and has already joined Hull City on loan, Wollerton is yet to make his senior debut for the Tykes, and Halme has endured ups and downs in defence and could yet become a midfielder under Gerhard Struber.

 

The real pick of the bunch has been Oduor, with the 20-year-old only really coming into the side following Struber's appointment as manager in November.

The Kenyan-born youngster has been dangerous going forward, strong defensively and even taking set pieces, nailing down the left back spot under Struber.

On Monday, Barnsley confirmed that Oduor had won the club's player of the month award for January, recognising him for his superb performances of late.

Barnsley's Clarke Oduor during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Middlesbrough at Oakwell, Barnsley on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

Unsurprisingly, a handful of Barnsley fans took to Twitter to reply to the announcement, backing him for the Premier League one day, whilst predicting he will be sold this summer if Barnsley go down, as he is just too good for League One.

With Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski not exactly earning rave reviews, Leeds fans may gutted to hear that a left back they let go is now starring in the Championship, but the youngster has taken his chance at Barnsley and seized it with both hands.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

