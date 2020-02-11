'Predictable': Some fans react as their player is linked to Rangers as deal runs down

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has previously been tipped to bring the striker to Ibrox.

Reports crediting Rangers with an interest in one of their league rivals' strikers have resurfaced - just in time for Steven Gerrard's side's visit.

According to The Daily Record, Kilmarnock have opened contract talks with Eamonn Brophy amid attention from Rangers.

Brophy, with whom Rangers have been linked for much of the last 12 months, still has 18 months left on his Rugby Park contract.

And some Killie fans find the timing of The Daily Record's report somewhat suspicious...

Shocked to see Brophy being linked with Rangers... who we playing tomorrow?... https://t.co/N8migaSr1v — Ross (@CookieMunnster) February 11, 2020

I be surprised if brophy didn't sign a extension to his contract and o'Donnell options are limited he doesn't want to go down south so either he signs a new contract or goes to celtic or rangers and sit on the bench for the money — Shabba (@dj_shabba) February 11, 2020

Guess who we play tomorrow night? pic.twitter.com/Tm9vAulMQC — Stuart Snowden (@stuartsnowden77) February 11, 2020

After seeing what they did to Jones, only a fool would sign for them. His agent must think our head zips up the back.

Who is his agent? Oh!...oh dear... SOD too... 'splains a few things.

Pre season 2018 is going to haunt us for quite some time. — Craig Benson (@benson76) February 11, 2020

As predictable as rain in Scotland. — Graham Orr (@GrahamOrr15) February 11, 2020

Checks article... checks fixture list... rechecks article...



As certain as the sun rises and sets... — Bullitt (@aht1869) February 11, 2020

Absolutely terrible report as ever. Remarkably the day before Killie play The Rangers and your shit reporting has linked a killie player to The Rangers. Surely @_DHOTYA needs to keep an eye on @Record_Sport! — MattakaDave (@DaveMattaka) February 11, 2020

Brophy, who began his career in Celtic's youth ranks, has scored or assisted 35 goals in 92 games for Kilmarnock.

And the 23-year-old's form led to a first Scotland call up in June last year.

Rangers have two strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, under contract beyond the current campaign.

And the Gers' January recruit Florian Kamberi could join the pair if he impresses while on loan from Hibernian.

But it is plausible that Brophy could be considered by Rangers should any of the three depart.