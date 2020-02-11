Quick links

'Predictable': Some fans react as their player is linked to Rangers as deal runs down

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has previously been tipped to bring the striker to Ibrox.

Reports crediting Rangers with an interest in one of their league rivals' strikers have resurfaced - just in time for Steven Gerrard's side's visit.

According to The Daily Record, Kilmarnock have opened contract talks with Eamonn Brophy amid attention from Rangers.

Brophy, with whom Rangers have been linked for much of the last 12 months, still has 18 months left on his Rugby Park contract.

And some Killie fans find the timing of The Daily Record's report somewhat suspicious...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brophy, who began his career in Celtic's youth ranks, has scored or assisted 35 goals in 92 games for Kilmarnock.

And the 23-year-old's form led to a first Scotland call up in June last year.

1st December 2018, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Kilmarnock versus Hibernian; Eamonn Brophy of Kilmarnock scores opening goal in the 6th minute

Rangers have two strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, under contract beyond the current campaign.

And the Gers' January recruit Florian Kamberi could join the pair if he impresses while on loan from Hibernian.

But it is plausible that Brophy could be considered by Rangers should any of the three depart.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

