Powerhouse admits he had conversations with Tottenham about signing for them

Artem Dzyuba was reportedly on Jose Mourinho's wishlist to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

Artem Dzyuba has told Sport Express that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in him during the January transfer window.

Spurs were chasing a number nine after Harry Kane picked up an injury, and it seems that Zenit striker Dzyuba was on their wishlist.

The powerful Russian target-man claims that Spurs wanted him, but Zenit turned down their bid.

“When Harry Kane got injured, people contacted me about a move to Spurs. But Zenit refused the offer,” he said.

“I had conversations but the move never materialised. I think if Tottenham really wanted to sign me, then they would be more insistent. There was interest, but that’s all.”

Dzyuba would have been an interesting addition for Tottenham, as he has a strong skill-set.

The 31-year-old is pure powerhouse, and his aerial ability and strength would have made him difficult for Premier League defences to deal with.

There would have to be question marks over Dzyuba’s mobility though, as his lack of speed could have been an issue in England’s top flight.

Spurs actually ended up going the whole of January without a striker, which means Lucas Moura looks likely to lead the line until Harry Kane is back.