'Please come back', 'Bielsa needs you': Some Leeds fans react to Frenchman's emotional tweet

A general view of Elland Road Stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on October 17, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have been going through a dismal run.

Leeds United looked to be on course for automatic promotion early in December, racking up seven wins in a row between November 2nd and December 10th.

Yet since then, it's been tough going. Leeds have won just two of their last 10 Championship games, losing five of those outings.

With three draws mixed in too, Leeds have taken just nine points from a possible 30, and their lead over the chasing pack for the automatic promotion spots has been whittled away.

 

Leeds head to Brentford on Tuesday night knowing that the pressure is really on now, with fans fearing another collapse just like last season.

Now, Marcelo Bielsa's former translator Salim Lamrani has taken to Twitter to send a rousing message to Leeds fans, showing the club is still close to his heart.

Lamrani worked closely with Bielsa at Leeds, becoming a popular figure among fans, and he urged everyone to stick together and get behind the players, believing the famous chant 'Marching On Together' is the type of message everyone needs to remember in these tough times.

‘Dear Leeds United,’ wrote Lamrani. ‘The first time I heard Leeds United’s anthem ‘Marching On Together’, I immediately identified myself with your wonderful club because I believe in the values of Unity and Solidarity, especially in times of adversity. Stay strong and keep the faith in your team. Support the lads because they need it and they deserve it. I know them and I can tell you they are good men. Let’s close ranks and we will go back soon to the Promised Land,’ he added.

Leeds fans unsurprisingly took to Twitter to reply to Lamrani, claiming his words were exactly what the club and the fans needed right now, adding that he will always have the respect of Leeds fans.

Some even want to see Lamrani return to Elland Road, believing he is 'terribly missed' and that Bielsa needs him back, having parted ways last summer.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

