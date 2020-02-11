Our view: Worrying deja vu for one Tottenham player if Mourinho signs 28-year-old freebie

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking at Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be in the market for a right back this summer, and a couple of names are already being linked with moves to North London.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been loaned out to Southampton having failed to nail down a spot under Jose Mourinho, whilst Juan Foyth's future seems a little unclear right now.

Adding competition for Serge Aurier will be key, and Football.London suggest that Spurs may look to Thomas Meunier if they can't sign Norwich City right back Max Aarons.

Meunier is out of contract this summer, meaning Spurs can sign him for free, and he may be appealing to Mourinho given his experience, height, strength and work rate.

However, it may leave Aurier feeling a certain sense of deja vu; he's been here before, in terms of Meunier being brought in as his competition. Back in 2016, Paris Saint-Germain signed Meunier from Club Brugge, adding him as competition for Aurier after a couple of seasons with the Ivorian at right back.

Meunier's arrival saw him and Aurier split time in Ligue 1, both making 22 appearances of the course of the campaign. Yet when it came to the Champions League, Meunier started five games to Aurier's three, playing 454 minutes to Aurier's 282.

Meunier earned considerably more minutes in Europe, maybe highlighting that he was trusted more in big European games; after all, Aurier has shown he can be a rash defender at times, as seen by giving away penalties against Liverpool and Manchester City.

The pair had a strong relationship despite their right back battle, with Meunier backing Aurier for success at Spurs in 2017 (Goal). He hasn't really live up to his billing yet though, hence the possible move for Meunier.

Aurier will hope that he doesn't lose too much playing time if he is faced with Meunier once again, but having been sold by PSG just a year after Meunier's arrival, he may be forgiven for being a little worried about his role if a deal does materialise.