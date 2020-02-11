Quick links

Our view: Tottenham have transfer dilemma as West Ham reportedly want Sacramento's man

Lille's Zeki Celik during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Metz at Stade Pierre Mauroy on November 09, 2019 in Lille, France.
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly keen on Zeki Celik.

The January transfer window passed without Tottenham Hotspur signing a new right back, so expect it to be a top priority come the summer.

Serge Aurier has been Jose Mourinho's first-choice right back, but Kyle Walker-Peters has been sent on loan to Southampton, and may not have a long-term future with Spurs.

Another right back is surely on Mourinho's wish list for the summer, but West Ham United could throw a spanner in the works regarding one particular target.

 

DHA reported back in December that Tottenham hold an interest in Lille ace Zeki Celik, with Mourinho's assistant Joao Sacramento pushing for the Turkish international to be signed.

The pair worked together at Lille following Celik's 2018 move from Istanbulspor, so a reunion in North London would certainly make sense given Tottenham's need at right back.

However, Turkish-Football now claim that West Ham have been watching Celik in action, with the Hammers seemingly plotting their own summer move for him.

David Moyes' side need to find a right this summer with Pablo Zabaleta set to leave, and Celik ticks the boxes as a well-rounded full back with decent pace, attacking ability and defensive solidity.

Zeki Celik of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

He may not be flashy, but Celik would strengthen either side's options at right back, and West Ham's involvement leaves Tottenham with a decision to make.

Tottenham didn't move for him in January, and West Ham could now sneak in. Mourinho needs to use the coming months to decide whether to follow up on Sacramento's recommendation, or leave him to West Ham.

If Spurs focus on Norwich City's Max Aarons, that may leave West Ham in the clear for Celik, so these new reports may just leave Spurs having to figure out just how highly they really rate the West Ham target.

Zeki Celik of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France

