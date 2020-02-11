Our view: Spurs should chase down Valencia's Maxi Gomez

Tottenham Hotspur should go after Maxi Gomez who has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham.

Maxi Gomez is continuing to prove his worth in La Liga, with goalscoring being a big part of the 23-year-old's game.

Tottenham Hotspur is currently without Harry Kane, and Lucas Moura is currently being tasked with the striker role, a position that the Uruguayan would excel in for the north London giants.

According to The Guardian, Gomez who currently plays for Valencia had Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham all reportedly prepared to meet his release clause back in May 2019.

Manchester United's search for a striker this January also led to the 23-year-old being linked with a move to Old Trafford (Cadenaser.com).

The centre-forward has scored nine goals in La Liga this season, which would make him the second-highest goalscorer at Spurs - behind the now injured Kane.

The English international currently being unavailable should be a wake-up call to the Lilywhites. Having a player like Gomez in their ranks would give them someone who can actually rival Kane, instead of acting as a below-par backup.

The Uruguayan international thrives in big matches, scoring in both of Valencia's meetings against FC Barcelona and even being named man of the match by Whoscored in the last clash between the two sides - while also scoring twice to help his side beat the Spanish giants 2-0.

He's also proved that he can consistently score goals. When playing at Celta Vigo for just 75 matches, the 23-year-old scored a whopping 31 times and also registered 10 assists.

Could Maxi Gomez replace Harry Kane?

You could definitely make a very strong argument for the 23-year-old. Being three-years younger certainly helps, with Spurs being able to get more seasons out of Gomez.

This season's goalscoring records are also very close, Kane has scored 11 goals in 20 Premier League starts, which is more than the Valencia man's nine La Liga goals.

However, the Uruguayan international has only started 15 league matches - five less than Kane.

There's also no guarantee that the Englishman's current thigh injury won't have long-term effects on his ability, which again would be in Gomez's favour - as the two strikers are already evenly matched.

The Valencia forward could definitely rival the England international and would also seem a great fit for Spurs should they sell Kane and need a replacement.