Our view: Radrizzani's two most important Leeds signings have been failures

Leeds United need to turn their form around.

Leeds United have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

It has seen the Whites' advantage in the automatic promotion race teetering, and anything less than a win away at Brentford tonight is likely to result in them dropping back into the play-off spots.

As Leeds discovered last season, the play-offs are worth avoiding if they can.

If Leeds are to turn their form around, they need their key players to step up.

The two who majorly need to improve are Kiko Casilla and Helder Costa.

Signed in successive transfer windows, the duo are arguably the team's biggest disappointments.

Casilla signed from Real Madrid and was expected to raise the standard from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It's hard to argue that he has. He blew the play-offs for Leeds last season and his good moments are outdone by his errors, which have continued to frustrate fans this season.

Like Casilla, Costa arrived at Leeds having proven he can play at a higher level.

That's what makes his performances so disappointing. Even given the benefit of the doubt that it will take him time to adjust to Marcelo Bielsa's methods, he's taking too long.

A return of just three goals and one assist isn't what Leeds expected from their marquee summer signing.

Unless the duo improve, Leeds risk missing promotion and they could define the Andrea Radrizzani era at the club. The owner has tried, but so far it hasn't worked.