Our view: Mourinho's reported Tottenham spending spree - 6 players at risk

An overhaul could be coming at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a spending spree this summer.

The Express report up to £120 million could be committed by the club to back new manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho had a mixed January at Tottenham, landing Steven Bergwijn, Gedson Fernandes on loan, but failing to sign a striker.

His patience in that regard will likely pay off in the summer, when there will be a bigger pool to choose from.

Players at risk

Tottenham's plans to re-shape their squad could raise standards between now and the end of the season.

While there are players who are clearly on their way out like Victor Wanyama, there are others who still really have to prove themselves under Jose Mourinho.

Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are all players who fit into this category.

Aurier has played regularly for Mourinho and been an asset offensively, but it has seemed at times that this is simply the manager getting the best out of a bad situation.

Spurs clearly need a new right-back and while Aurier won't be going anywhere, a new signing will put his place a risk.

Ben Davies hasn't really got doing due to injury, and the defence is due a makeover. The 26-year-old has to demonstrate his qualty to Jose Mourinho between now and the rest of the season.

Eric Dier and Erik Lamela are in the same boat. Dier is a player Mourinho likes, but he has not started a Premier League game since December 15.

Lamela has been inconsistent at Tottenham for years, and Steven Bergwijn's arrival threatens his game time. It's up to the Argentine to step up.

Oliver Skipp and Juan Foyth are two who have barely had a look in.

They may need loan moves in the summer and a spending spree would seal this. It's possible in Foyth's case he even pushed for a permanent departure.