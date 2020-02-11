'Oh my': Some Spurs fans are so excited over player they've been linked with

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho seemingly is already making transfer plans for the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited over links with Youcef Atal, after the Daily Express suggested the Nice right-back was on their list of targets.

Spurs are said to be tracking a number of players, as they look to enhance the quality of Jose Mourinho’s backline.

Tottenham were linked with the likes of Ruben Dias, Ben Chilwell and Max Aarons, but it is Atal’s name which has really captured the imagination of Spurs fans.

Atal has been one of the outstanding talents in Ligue 1 in recent seasons, even though he has picked up a serious injury this term.

And Tottenham supporters feel as if Atal could be the perfect addition to their team.

ATAL YES PLEASE DO IT NOW

DOESNT MATTER WHAT IT COST — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) February 10, 2020

Atal please — Kanser (@kanspurs) February 10, 2020

Oh my — Callum (@Ca11um_27) February 10, 2020

Atal is just amazing — Aguk Nyakwar Adenga (@Aguk_Phelly) February 11, 2020

Atal I'm on my knees — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) February 10, 2020

I've wanted atal for 2 seasons!! Love him or Aaron's at right back — pauly_g (@arcticsrock) February 10, 2020

Levy will have to spend large this summer. Now you’ve got your stadium, and manager; so it’s time to get the squad to match ambitions. — Chair (@hotspur_tom) February 10, 2020

If Atal was to join Spurs he would be in competition with Serge Aurier for a spot at right-back.

Aurier has improved under Mourinho so far, but there is a feeling that the Ivorian could be much more solid defensively.

Aurier is occasionally erratic, and Atal may prove to be a more reliable option for Spurs if he was to arrive.