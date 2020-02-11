Quick links

'Oh my': Some Spurs fans are so excited over player they've been linked with

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal celebrates after scoring his second goal during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and En Avant Guingamp at the Allianz Riviera stadium in...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho seemingly is already making transfer plans for the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited over links with Youcef Atal, after the Daily Express suggested the Nice right-back was on their list of targets.

Spurs are said to be tracking a number of players, as they look to enhance the quality of Jose Mourinho’s backline.

Tottenham were linked with the likes of Ruben Dias, Ben Chilwell and Max Aarons, but it is Atal’s name which has really captured the imagination of Spurs fans.

 

Atal has been one of the outstanding talents in Ligue 1 in recent seasons, even though he has picked up a serious injury this term.

And Tottenham supporters feel as if Atal could be the perfect addition to their team.

If Atal was to join Spurs he would be in competition with Serge Aurier for a spot at right-back.

Aurier has improved under Mourinho so far, but there is a feeling that the Ivorian could be much more solid defensively.

Aurier is occasionally erratic, and Atal may prove to be a more reliable option for Spurs if he was to arrive.

