'Not sure about this': Some Liverpool fans have spotted a problem with reported £29.5m bid

Liverpool have reportedly failed to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Liverpool brought in one attacker in January as they raided Red Bull Salzburg for Takumi Minamino, but they seemingly wanted one more.

Minamino arrived on January 1st after a deal was set up in December, and reports suggest that another forward was on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

France Football claim that Liverpool launched a €35million (£29.5million) bid for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, but the La Liga side said no.

Villarreal allegedly want the full €65million (£55million) release clause in Chukwueze's contract, meaning Liverpool are some way off reaching that figure.

Chelsea are thought to be keen too, meaning Liverpool must now decide whether to go back in with another offer at the end of the season, especially with the huge gap in valuations.

Chukwueze, 20, is a speedy, exciting right-sided winger with a superb left foot, and he has earned comparisons to Arjen Robben for his dribbling ability.

So far, his talent hasn't necessarily translated to end product, contributing just nine goals and four assists in 57 La Liga and Europa League games for Villarreal, meaning Liverpool would be targeting him for potential rather than being the finished article.

Liverpool fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, and appear to have spotted something that makes a deal 'hard to believe' - the fact that he is Nigerian, so would likely be going to the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2021 alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Reds supporters just aren't sure about signing another African winger just for him to leave at the same time as Mane and Salah, believing it's very unlikely to come off even if he is an 'interesting' talent

Not sure about this, because of the AFCoN — (@Stevethered2) February 11, 2020

We need to stop buying African players. AFCON has ruined it — Andy Hall (@Andy_Hall89) February 10, 2020

Not sure how true but definitely interesting. We did track him before too.



Fits the bill. Young, can possibly play both wings and will have time to learn.



However, with the AFCON mid-season, will we really sign another African unless he is elite?#Chukwueze #LFC #villarreal https://t.co/Rr82flvxNQ — Saketh Ayyagari (@Sakethscribbles) February 10, 2020

I find the Chukwueze rumours hard to believe. Especially considering we have Mane Salah and Keita going to AFCON mid season.#lfc #ynwa — Top Tier (@TopTierITK) February 10, 2020

Nigerian yes? Another afcon player for that clause is too much lol — Ty (@AmbitiousPrime) February 10, 2020

He's not worth the hype , moreover we shouldn't add more African legs considering the afcon headaches — Future Ooni of Ife (@FaleyeTS) February 10, 2020

Seems unlikely that, when worried about losing 2/3rds of our attack next winter to the afcons we would spend big money on another African attacker — Sam Ma'ayan (@SamMaayan) February 10, 2020

Not happening. Even if it were true that LFC had a bid for him rejected, LFC’s mind has been changed by AFCON 2021. No way we buy Chukwueze, a Nigerian, only to loose him, + Salah, Mane, & Keita, for several weeks to AFCON in winter 2021. https://t.co/GCPnYde41w — #6 (@GegenPool) February 10, 2020