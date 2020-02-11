Quick links

'Not sure about this': Some Liverpool fans have spotted a problem with reported £29.5m bid

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have reportedly failed to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal lament a failed occasion during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica on December 6, 2019 in Villareal,...

Liverpool brought in one attacker in January as they raided Red Bull Salzburg for Takumi Minamino, but they seemingly wanted one more.

Minamino arrived on January 1st after a deal was set up in December, and reports suggest that another forward was on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

France Football claim that Liverpool launched a €35million (£29.5million) bid for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, but the La Liga side said no.

 

Villarreal allegedly want the full €65million (£55million) release clause in Chukwueze's contract, meaning Liverpool are some way off reaching that figure.

Chelsea are thought to be keen too, meaning Liverpool must now decide whether to go back in with another offer at the end of the season, especially with the huge gap in valuations.

Chukwueze, 20, is a speedy, exciting right-sided winger with a superb left foot, and he has earned comparisons to Arjen Robben for his dribbling ability.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF reacts during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain.

So far, his talent hasn't necessarily translated to end product, contributing just nine goals and four assists in 57 La Liga and Europa League games for Villarreal, meaning Liverpool would be targeting him for potential rather than being the finished article.

Liverpool fans have unsurprisingly been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, and appear to have spotted something that makes a deal 'hard to believe' - the fact that he is Nigerian, so would likely be going to the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2021 alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Reds supporters just aren't sure about signing another African winger just for him to leave at the same time as Mane and Salah, believing it's very unlikely to come off even if he is an 'interesting' talent

