'No no no, why?': Some Liverpool fans react to transfer rumour they've just seen

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on signing Ruben Dias, after the Daily Express suggested that they were keen on him.

Dias has been a regular starter for Benfica this term, where his performances have caught the eye, and Liverpool are now said to be interested in him.

However, Reds fans seem to think that going for him would be a mistake.

Liverpool already have a very solid defensive pairing with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk both impressing, while they also have Sepp van den Berg breaking through in their development squad.

And Liverpool supporters have suggested that Dias would not be a wise signing for them to make.

No way..we need a creative midfielder and a pure ST in this window.. — Hammy khan (@hammykhan10) February 11, 2020

Noooooo — Fadhilul Mahyar (@fadhilul1) February 11, 2020

Why would Liverpool spend 80 miliion for a 4th choice CB — Proudodia (@proud_odia) February 11, 2020

£80m???? I’ve seen the lad play plenty of times. He’s decent but no where near £80m. — Jonny Alves (@JonnyLFC93) February 11, 2020

Better chance we're signing Messi for free — Robin Karlsson (@RobinK1983) February 11, 2020

For CB ???



No no no, we have Ki Jana and VDB — Eka Prasetya (@EPras92) February 11, 2020

Dias has made 20 appearances for Benfica in the league this term, with his performances catching the attentions of a number of sides.

Tottenham and Manchester City are both also linked with a move for Dias by the Express, but whether a switch to either of those sides will materialise remains to be seen.