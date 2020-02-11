Quick links

'No no no, why?': Some Liverpool fans react to transfer rumour they've just seen

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.
Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on signing Ruben Dias, after the Daily Express suggested that they were keen on him.

Dias has been a regular starter for Benfica this term, where his performances have caught the eye, and Liverpool are now said to be interested in him.

 

However, Reds fans seem to think that going for him would be a mistake.

Liverpool already have a very solid defensive pairing with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk both impressing, while they also have Sepp van den Berg breaking through in their development squad.

And Liverpool supporters have suggested that Dias would not be a wise signing for them to make.

Dias has made 20 appearances for Benfica in the league this term, with his performances catching the attentions of a number of sides.

Tottenham and Manchester City are both also linked with a move for Dias by the Express, but whether a switch to either of those sides will materialise remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

