'No chance': Gerrard names the player who won't be taking Rangers' penalties

John Verrall
Ryan Kent during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers side have badly struggled from the spot so far this season.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Steven Gerrard has suggested that Ryan Kent has tried to join the race to take Rangers’ penalty kicks, but he has ‘no chance’ of getting the responsibilities from 12 yards.

Speaking at his press conference today, which was broadcast on Rangers’ official Youtube channel, Gerrard was quizzed over who would take the Light Blues’ spot kicks in the coming weeks.

Rangers have had an awful record from the spot this term, with Scott Arfield the latest player to miss.

And even though Kent seems to want to take penalties, Gerrard has claimed that the winger won’t be stepping up any time soon.

“This fella [Kent] has tried to join the queue, but he’s got no chance,” Gerrard laughed.

Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“We’ll try to find the solution. We have to get a penalty first!”

It could be that James Tavernier is placed back on Rangers’ penalties, considering the struggles of others.

Tavernier has missed three of his last five spot kicks for Rangers, but has previously been reliable from the spot.

Gerrard’s side are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

