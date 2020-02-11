'No chance': Gerrard names the player who won't be taking Rangers' penalties

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers side have badly struggled from the spot so far this season.

Steven Gerrard has suggested that Ryan Kent has tried to join the race to take Rangers’ penalty kicks, but he has ‘no chance’ of getting the responsibilities from 12 yards.

Speaking at his press conference today, which was broadcast on Rangers’ official Youtube channel, Gerrard was quizzed over who would take the Light Blues’ spot kicks in the coming weeks.

Rangers have had an awful record from the spot this term, with Scott Arfield the latest player to miss.

And even though Kent seems to want to take penalties, Gerrard has claimed that the winger won’t be stepping up any time soon.

“This fella [Kent] has tried to join the queue, but he’s got no chance,” Gerrard laughed.

“We’ll try to find the solution. We have to get a penalty first!”

It could be that James Tavernier is placed back on Rangers’ penalties, considering the struggles of others.

Tavernier has missed three of his last five spot kicks for Rangers, but has previously been reliable from the spot.

Gerrard’s side are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.