'Never said that about Leeds': Goodman claims a new problem has emerged on Bielsa's radar

Leeds United's points and goals have dried up in recent weeks.

Don Goodman has claimed that Leeds' 'lack of creativity' recently is something he has 'never said' about Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (09/02/2020 at 12:05 pm), Goodman thinks that it's 'worrying' that a new problem has emerged on Bielsa's radar because he never associated Leeds as a team that lacks creativity.

“The worrying thing for Leeds was their lack of creativity,” Goodman told Sky Sports. “We have never said that about Leeds.

“What we have said about Leeds is that they create a lot of chances but end up missing a lot of chances. For the first time [against Forest], they didn't create an awful lot. And that's a bit of a concern.”

Pablo Hernandez is the man who makes things tick for Leeds in the final third, but in recent weeks, he has looked off-colour.

It isn't a surprise that Hernandez isn't at his best because at, 34, Leeds shouldn't be relying on the Spaniard to work his magic for them.

Other players need to step up from all over the pitch and Leeds need to seemingly learn how to pick up points in a scruffy manner and when they just aren't playing well.

That is perhaps a quality that has evaded Bielsa's players during his time in Yorkshire.

The Whites have the chance to put things right tonight when they travel to Griffin Park for arguably their toughest assignment of the season so far.

Leeds are well aware that dropped points against the Bees will see them drop out of the top-two, which would hit them hard from a mental standpoint.