TalkSport pundit shares 'one big mistake' Bielsa made, rues not playing for Leeds in his career

Tony Cascarino has shared that 'one big mistake' Marcelo Bielsa made was not 'reinvesting' in his Leeds squad during the January period of last season, as he suggested that he has made the same mistake again.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (09/02/20 at 06:25 am), Cascarino thinks that 'lots of players would walk to Leeds', as he commented on their recent slump and seemingly rues the fact that he never got to play for the Yorkshire giants during his playing career.

“I think they made one big mistake last year,” Cascarino told TalkSport. “I didn't think they reinvested around January time to take that team a little further forward and add a little bit more energy. Or someone with some experience.

“Just having a spring in your step for the second half of the season. And they did run out of steam. I think Leeds should have added again.

“It's about 16 years since Leeds were a Premier League team. And Forest has been even longer. So, we have had two clubs with huge history in the game yet you are looking at them and thinking, 'they can still make it. They can still get there'.

“If you can get 35,000 at Elland Road and an atmosphere that's incredible then there would be lots of players who would walk to Leeds to play for them. It's that sort of club. I always said about Leeds, it's the one club I would have loved to play for.”

It has been well-documented that Leeds could have signed the now-Manchester United winger Daniel James from Swansea last season, but they missed out on his signature at the death.

In the end, the wing wizard stayed in Wales and then, later on, made the switch to Old Trafford, as Leeds missed out on having that much-needed freshness and spark to their squad.

After losing Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke last month, Leeds dipped into the market once again to replace the attack-minded duo.

Ian Poveda and Jean Kevin Augustin were the men brought in, but they are yet to start a game for the Whites, as their slump continues following that defeat to Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Leeds could drop out of the Championship's top-two on Tuesday night if they fail to beat a Brentford side that are hot on the heels of the automatic places and scoring for fun.