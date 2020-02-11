Liverpool fans have their say on Bayern Munich's Firmino interest

Some of the Liverpool supporters have been discussing Bayern Munich's reported interest in signing Roberto Firmino.

With Bayern Munich said to be lining up Roberto Firmino, these Liverpool fans were discussing the latest rumours between themselves.

The Brazilian has been a big part of the success at Anfield this season, scoring eight goals in the league already this season while also registering an equally impressive seven assists.

According to The Sun, Bayern boss 'Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old Brazilian is the ideal player to bring in' to play alongside Robert Lewandowski.

When looking at his Premier League form alone it's easy to see why the Reds supporters wouldn't want to see him leave, and with the fee said to be around £75m it's hardly a record-breaking deal either.

If Jurgen Klopp's side was to sell the 28-year-old, you would imagine someone like Timo Werner would be high on their list as a replacement - with the Reds being linked with the German starlet multiple times from multiple sources all the way through January.

But Sky Sports stated on 22nd January 2019 that Liverpool had no plans to sign Werner in the January window, which still leaves a debate over the actual chances of the RB Leipzig man joining Klopp's side.

However, these Reds supporters were still interested in the reported German interest for Firmino - whether they believed it or not is another question.

Wudnt get his right leg for that — nigel scully (@scully_nigel) February 10, 2020

75mills good try ... try again , what about 175mill ? That would be interesting , but i doubt Bayern can afford Bobby , outside look glamourous , big club , inside low budget club — Red Dynasty (@YNWA_Sgp) February 10, 2020

Rubbish — Centrosema (@Centrosema12) February 10, 2020

He’s not going anywhere! Love Bobby — Ben Millier (@ministox) February 10, 2020

Hands off nerds — (AlexFtbl suspended) (@AIexFtbl) February 10, 2020