£85m striker linked with Liverpool set for lengthy injury layoff

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in the 22-year-old's signature.

A player reportedly wanted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been ruled out of action for six months due to a ham injury.

According to an El Desmarque report from January, the Reds boss is interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, while the La Liga giants are open to parting ways with the 22-year-old.

It has also been reported that Barca want as much as €100million (around £85million) for the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund youngster.

Dembele joined the Camp Nou side from Dortmund in 2017 for an initial £96.8million, potentially rising to £135.5million, according to BBC Sport.

However, the France international's time at Barca has been stop-start due to several injuries, which have restricted him to 74 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Dembele has nonetheless clocked up 19 goals and 17 assists but this season he has made just nine appearances - five in La Liga and four in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

The attacker not played since 27 November when he came off in the first half of the 3-1 Champions League win over Dortmund and, despite being in recovery, recently aggravated his injury.

Barca's official statement read: "The first team player Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months.

"The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva last week. Subsequent tests confirmed a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg."

If the reports suggesting Liverpool are interested in Dembele are indeed true, this long injury layoff - not to mention his injury record since moving to Barca - is something Klopp and the hierarchy would have to consider, given the player's hefty price tag.