Leeds United fans on Brentford manager Thomas Frank's comments

These Leeds United fans have been discussing Brentford manager Thomas Frank's pre-match comments.

Leeds United takes on Brentford today, in a match where Marcelo Bielsa's side could go three games without a win should they lose.

The Bees' manager, Thomas Frank, has stated: "I am 100 per cent sure that they fear us going into this game but that is not to say that we are just going to win it. I promise you one thing, we will be absolutely at it and ready to attack." The manager stated via Brentford FC.

However, some of the Leeds fans felt Frank was being slightly overconfident and that the Peacocks fear themselves rather than Brentford.

The London based side is in good form right now, winning four out of their last six Championship matches. Which is a very different story for Bielsa's side, with the Peacocks losing four out of the last six league outings.

The last time these two sides met it was Leeds who came out victorious, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from former loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Despite this recent win, it's actually Brentford who has the upper hand over the last six meetings. The Bees have won three times while losing just twice to Leeds.

Worryingly for the Peacocks, Franks' side have also scored twice the amount of goals over the last six clashes - scoring eight in total compared to Leeds' four.

These Whites fans are clearly not intimidated by Brentford or Frank, but they do seem a little concerned about their own team.

Thomas Frank is '100 per cent sure' Leeds United fear Brentford.https://t.co/YSdbK2jRdU#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) February 10, 2020

Well he sounds a bit over confident which could be a good thing if we turn up — Andy Leatham (@leedswhiterose) February 10, 2020

We fear no one, we are LEEDS we are UNITED



LEEDS UNITED !!!! — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) February 10, 2020

I fear Leeds more than Brentford but whatever helps him sleep at night — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) February 10, 2020

I fear Leeds more than I fear Brentford — Amy Kelly (@aimzk1990) February 10, 2020

Who cares what he thinks...?! pic.twitter.com/QfLWYZyO5T — Dom (@Dom_LUFC89) February 10, 2020

The only team Leeds United fear is Leeds United. We are more than capable of turning up tomorrow and steam rolling them. It's about time we started showing that again #LUFC — Steve Barratt (@SteveBarratt20) February 10, 2020