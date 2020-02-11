Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds United fans on Brentford manager Thomas Frank's comments

Brian Heffernan
Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauds fans prior to the kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Leeds United fans have been discussing Brentford manager Thomas Frank's pre-match comments.

Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Leeds United takes on Brentford today, in a match where Marcelo Bielsa's side could go three games without a win should they lose.

The Bees' manager, Thomas Frank, has stated: "I am 100 per cent sure that they fear us going into this game but that is not to say that we are just going to win it. I promise you one thing, we will be absolutely at it and ready to attack." The manager stated via Brentford FC.

 

However, some of the Leeds fans felt Frank was being slightly overconfident and that the Peacocks fear themselves rather than Brentford.

The London based side is in good form right now, winning four out of their last six Championship matches. Which is a very different story for Bielsa's side, with the Peacocks losing four out of the last six league outings.

The last time these two sides met it was Leeds who came out victorious, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from former loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Despite this recent win, it's actually Brentford who has the upper hand over the last six meetings. The Bees have won three times while losing just twice to Leeds.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrates with the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020...

Worryingly for the Peacocks, Franks' side have also scored twice the amount of goals over the last six clashes - scoring eight in total compared to Leeds' four.

These Whites fans are clearly not intimidated by Brentford or Frank, but they do seem a little concerned about their own team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford applauds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 08, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch