'Leeds next season': Some back big-name free agent for unlikely Whites move

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Mauricio Pochettino took in Leeds United's draw against Brentford on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Some fans think Mauricio Pochettino could become the next Leeds United manager after the Argentine was spotted at the Whites' game at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Pochettino, who was sacked as the Tottenham Hotspur boss last November, was coached by the Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa at both club and international level.

 

The pair have retained a close relationship, which is perhaps the most likely explanation for the 47-year-old's Griffin Park sighting.

That being said, Bielsa's Leeds contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

And with the Whites faltering ahead of their 1-1 draw at the home of their promotion rivals, there have been whispers that Bielsa could leave - especially if Premier League football is not achieved this campaign.

Serious or not, the following Twitter users are backing Pochettino, who has linked to a succession of top clubs since his Tottenham exit, to succeed him at Elland Road.

Leeds fell behind to a Said Benrahma goal against Brentford but equalised through Liam Cooper to silence some of their doubters.

