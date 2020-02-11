'Leeds next season': Some back big-name free agent for unlikely Whites move

Mauricio Pochettino took in Leeds United's draw against Brentford on Tuesday.

Some fans think Mauricio Pochettino could become the next Leeds United manager after the Argentine was spotted at the Whites' game at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Pochettino, who was sacked as the Tottenham Hotspur boss last November, was coached by the Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa at both club and international level.

The pair have retained a close relationship, which is perhaps the most likely explanation for the 47-year-old's Griffin Park sighting.

That being said, Bielsa's Leeds contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

And with the Whites faltering ahead of their 1-1 draw at the home of their promotion rivals, there have been whispers that Bielsa could leave - especially if Premier League football is not achieved this campaign.

SEE ALSO: Leeds chief says forgotten man exiled by Whites could make shock return

Serious or not, the following Twitter users are backing Pochettino, who has linked to a succession of top clubs since his Tottenham exit, to succeed him at Elland Road.

Leeds job up for grabs in the summer I reckon. — RYAN0788 (@FreemanRyan0788) February 11, 2020

Poch to leeds ? — Kyle (@Lilywhites4life) February 11, 2020

@StuartJamieson7 Leeds United manager next season — Steven (@st53bve) February 11, 2020

Said this a while ago as mb off end of season for a national job .takeover summer by qsi all fits but only if Leeds go up — newey aka Karl lufc (@kanewby) February 11, 2020

Poch to Leeds — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) February 11, 2020

next Leed utd manager — दालभुडे (@bids_22) February 11, 2020

Next in line to the throne #lufc — Callum Berry. (@callum_berry96) February 11, 2020

Hey Mauricio come to Leeds we need you — @GavinDankworth (@GavinDankworth1) February 11, 2020

@Wreck_It_Jay Poch in Bielsa out?? — Andy Hoyle (@MainlineMen_AH) February 11, 2020

Leeds fell behind to a Said Benrahma goal against Brentford but equalised through Liam Cooper to silence some of their doubters.