Jose Mourinho names the Tottenham man who's the only person that can arrive before him

Tottenham Hotspur are four points behind the Champions League places.

Jose Mourinho has shared that Daniel Levy is the only person at Tottenham who can arrive before him in the mornings - and vice versa.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/02/2020 at 16:45 pm), Mourinho shared that he likes what Levy is about, as he shared that if Levy isn't the 'first to arrive' at Tottenham then it's the Portuguese himself.

"I like the people that work in the club," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "I like to go to the club in the morning. I like to spend the day there with people that I like.

"I like the concept of boss like Mr Levy is. A boss that if he's not the first to arrive, he is second. Only I can arrive at the club before him. And sometimes he arrives before me."

Many perhaps would have been surprised when Levy opted to sack Mauricio Pochettino in November and push for Mourinho's signature.

But it has so far been an appointment that is working as Tottenham are seemingly heading into the right direction and they have had a fairly healthy January transfer window. But there will be those who feel that the club should have purchased a number nine.

Either way, in terms of outgoings it was a success for Spurs, with Christian Eriksen's sale being the best piece of business Levy did, as Mourinho's job is to now ensure the club can secure a top-four finish at the end of the season.

At this moment in time, Spurs are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table, and with a meeting with Frank Lampard's side coming up later on this month, it is already set out to be a mouthwatering affair.

For some weeks now, neither the likes of Spurs or Chelsea have been able to make use of any slip-ups either side have suffered, as the likes of Sheffield United, who have been this season's surprise package under the very forthright Chris Wilder, are also in contention to finish in the top-four.