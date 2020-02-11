Jamie O'Hara slams Leeds United's Patrick Bamford and Marcelo Bielsa

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O'Hara has criticised both Patrick Bamford and Marcelo Bielsa.

Despite being Leeds United's top goalscorer, Patrick Bamford has recently come under fire from pundit Jamie O'Hara.

When O'Hara was speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham Hotspur man said: "They got Augustin on loan & Bielsa should have put him in the team," the pundit said.

"They’ve stuck with Bamford & it’s killing them."

The Peacocks have lost four out of their last five matches, scoring just three goals across these outings - with all of them coming against Millwall in Bielsa's 3-2 victory.

The Argentine manager has been extremely loyal to Bamford this season, with the Englishman even seeing off competition from Eddie Nketiah, which ultimately left the Arsenal loanee returning back to north London early.

Now Jean-Kevin Augustin is on the scene, it seems likely that the Frenchman will have a real fight on his hands to dethrone Bamford.

Augustin did replace the 26-year-old in the 71st minute against Nottingham Forest in Leeds' last time out in the Championship, but both of the strikers failed to score in the 2-0 loss - continuing the poor run of form and putting promotion hopes in real danger.

Bielsa's side takes on Brentford today, which is a tough task in itself without already being in a terrible run of league form.

The Bees have the upper hand when facing the Peacocks in the last six fixtures, winning three and losing just twice with one draw.

The last time the two sides met Leeds won 1-0 thanks to an 81st minute goal from former Peacock and now Arsenal striker Nketiah.

It'll be very interesting to see who's leading the line against the London side. Will Bamford resume his duties or will the new boy get his chance to shine?