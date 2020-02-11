The L Word: Generation Q - Jacqueline Toboni’s age, partner and Instagram

The L Word: Generation Q has finally hit TV screens in the UK thanks to Sky Atlantic.

When it first hit screens back in 2004, The L Word quickly became one of the most ground-breaking TV shows of all time.

While its plot and production values may not have set the world alight, the fact it became on the of the first TV shows to focus primarily on a cast of lesbian characters was truly revolutionary.

After six seasons, The L Word came to an end in 2009 which was a bitter blow for fans.



However, now, after spending 10 years away from our screens, The L Word is back in the form of Generation Q.

The L Word: Generation Q on Sky Atlantic

Generation Q first arrived in 2019 on the US network Showtime and now, in February 2020, it is the UK's turn to finally experience The L Word: Generation Q.

Episode 1 of Generation Q arrived on Sky Atlantic on February 4th and will continue each Tuesday at 10pm for the show's eight-episode season.

Meet Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley

While The L Word returns with a host of legacy characters from the original show, it is the collection of newcomers who really bring the new series, Generation Q, to life.

Taking on one of the starring roles in the new series is 27-year-old American actress Jacqueline Toboni who, on February 18th, will turn 28.

In Generation Q, Jacqueline takes on the role of Sarah Finley who works as an executive assistant for talk show host Alice Pieszecki.

Jacqueline has been on the acting career path since her school days which saw her study at a host of theatre schools including the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London as well as traditional schools and universities.

Toboni was almost born to play a role in The L Word as she admitted to W Magazine that the original series was a guilty pleasure of hers while she was growing up.

According to Celebs Indepth, Jacqueline Toboni is in a relationship with Australian actress Kassandra Clementi who is best known for a three-year stint on the Aussie soap Home and Away. As seen in the image below, the couple regularly post pictures of themselves to Instagram.

Jacqueline Toboni: Films and TV shows

Aside from The L Word: Generation Q, Jacqueline Toboni is effectively just starting out in her career with just seven completed acting credits to her name according to IMDb.

Her debut came in 2014 with an appearance in the short film Bad Girls before she moved on to bigger roles in the likes of Netflix's Easy as well as her biggest role to date which came as Trubel in the TV series Grimm.

The year 2020 looks like it could be a big one for Jacqueline with three upcoming appearances scheduled in the films The Stand at Paxton County, Moon Lane and Liked.

On top of that, The L Word: Generation Q has also been renewed for a second season.

Until that heads our way, however, season 1 of The L Word: Generation Q is airing weekly on Tuesdays at 10pm on Sky Atlantic here in the UK.