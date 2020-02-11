Is Adobe Flash Player shutting down in 2020? Here's why it's going away!

Everything you must know about when Adobe Flash Player is scheduled to be completely shut down in 2020 and why it's going away.

There's been a lot of articles at the beginning of the year about popular apps such as Tik Tok closing down. However, while most of these are nothing more than obvious pranks designed to cause hysteria, the articles about Adobe Flash Player shutting down in 2020 are true. Here you'll discover when and why it's going away.

With the doomsday for Adobe Flash coming ever closer, there's been a lot of support and praise for the outdated player. There's been petitions to stop Adobe Flash from shutting down, and Polygon have recently posted a really insightful and enjoyable read about why its legacy needs to be preserved.

Yet, despite there being some people trying to prevent its permanent death, its grisly fate has long been sealed with dozens of accusations about it being too insecure and no longer relevant.

Is Adobe Flash Player shutting down in 2020?

Yes, Adobe Flash Player is shutting down in 2020.

The news was announced all the way back in 2017 with Adobe having announced that their Flash Player would be gradually shutting down until its complete disappearance in 2020.

As for when it'll be completely gone, the same post from 2017 specifically says that Flash Player will stop being updated and distributed come the end of the year.

This means it will be supported throughout its final year, but will no longer be updated in 2021 and beyond.

Why is Adobe Flash Player going away?

Adobe Flash Player is going away at the end of 2020 because "open standards like HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly have matured over the past several years".

This explanation was provided by Adobe back in 2017, where they claimed that the aforementioned open standards now provide the same capabilities and functionalities that plugins such as Flash first pioneered.

Adobe's explanation for Flash Player going away further stated that "most browser vendors are integrating capabilities once provided by plugins directly into browsers and deprecating plugins".

The death of Adobe Flash Player will understandably upset some for various reasons, but its demise has been a long time coming with Steve Jobs having banished it from the iPhone back in 2010 for being too insecure.

WIRED says no one should shed a tear for the impending disappearance of Adobe Flash because the web "will be safer, faster, smoother without it," but - as pointed out by Polygon - there are those who still wish to preserve its legacy.