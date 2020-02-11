Inside No 9: Series 5 episode 2 cast features Jenna Coleman and Kadiff Kirwan

BBC Two's Inside No 9 has returned for a fifth series in 2020 with a host of new guest stars.

Inside No. 9 has been one of the most original comedy series to hit our screens in recent years.

Each episode of the anthology series is entirely different from the last and so too, for the most part, is the cast of characters in each episode too.

After taking a break from our screens in 2019, Inside No. 9 is back in 2020 for its fifth series and once again has some big-name actors among its cast lists.

The new series debuted on February 3rd with Death in Paradise's new detective Ralf Little among the cast alongside David Morrissey, Steve Speirs and Dipo Ola.

Episode 2, titled Death Be Not Proud, has now also arrived and is another episode to feature some big-name actors as well as one heck of an unexpected crossover.

ALSO ON THE BBC: Meet the Doctor Who super-fan who earned a role in episode 7

The story of Death Be Not Proud

Death Be Not Proud primarily focuses on Beattie and Sam, first-time house buyers who have just moved into their first home.

However, to stay within their modest budget, their new house was formerly the home of a psychopathic killer.

After moving in, the house's dark and sinister past demands to be heard and does so in truly bizarre fashion with a crossover between Inside No. 9 and Psychoville, another creation from Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

Who's in the cast?

Episode 2 of the new series features the following cast members:

Jenna Coleman as Beattie

Kadiff Kirwan as Sam

Steve Pemberton as David

Reece Shearsmith as Maureen and Mr Jelly

Sarah Solemani as Emily

David Bamber as Robin

Guest star spotlight

The guest stars in this week's episode of Inside No. 9 were Jenna Coleman and Kadiff Kirwan.

Jenna Coleman - Jenna Coleman has risen to become one of the best-known names in the acting world recently thanks to her meteoric rise on the sci-fi series Doctor Who and subsequently the royal ITV drama Victoria.

Kadiff Kirwan - Kadiff Kirwan's acting career has only recently taken off but in the last five years alone he has appeared in the likes of Call the Midwife, Black Mirror, the film Mary Queen of Scots, Fleabag and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

That crossover

While each episode of Inside No. 9 is hugely different, no one could have expected just what was in-store during the new series' second episode.

The crossover between Inside No. 9 and Psychoville will certainly have been a huge crowd-pleaser with fan-favourite characters David, Maureen and Mr Jelly all making an appearance.

Inside No. 9 continues on BBC Two at 10pm on February 17th with the episode Love's Great Adventure.