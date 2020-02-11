'I'm lucky': Jordan Pickford reacts after seeing his mistake against Crystal Palace

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is thankful he isn't injured.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told the Liverpool Echo that he feels 'lucky' not to have suffered a major injury against Crystal Palace.

Pickford has come in for huge criticism since Saturday afternoon, as Christian Benteke's straightforward shot managed to sneak through Pickford and into the net.

That brought Palace level in the game, and the general belief is that Pickford should have prevented the goal, with some criticising his form this season.

Pickford did though produce a great save to deny Benteke a second at 1-1, before Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck to give Everton a 3-1 victory.

Pickford has hit back at his critics, and has now even admitted that having watched the goal back, he thinks he's lucky to have avoided a major injury.

The 25-year-old stopper noted that his foot planted whilst going to the ground and couldn't get his leg out because it was stuck, meaning he narrowly avoided a cruciate ligament injury.

Pickford maintained that he is mentally strong, and wants to keep pushing to get even better in the face of his critics doubting him.

“I’ve watched the goal. I’m lucky I haven’t done my cruciate, to be honest,” said Pickford. “My foot planted. It was a foot save and I have led with my hand. I couldn’t get my leg out. It was stuck. It happens. But I am mentally strong. I’m disappointed but it doesn’t affect us.”

“People probably doubt us week in, week out but I know what I am capable of and I know what I can do. I will keep pushing. I have reached a certain level and I don’t want to stop,” he added.

Pickford is under pressure to keep his England spot with Nick Pope and Dean Henderson impressing, but make no mistake that a major injury would have been a monumental blow for Everton – and even with that error against Palace, fans will be relieved he avoided that injury.