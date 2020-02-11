Ian Wright thinks Premier League club 'need' to keep 21-goal striker amid Aston Villa rumour

Crystal Palace allowed Alexander Sorloth to leave on loan.

Pundit Ian Wright has told BBC Radio Five Live that he thinks Crystal Palace 'need' Alexander Sorloth having seen him score bags of goals for Trabzonspor this season.

Palace swooped to land the Norwegian striker in January 2018, but whilst he was prolific for Midtjylland, he managed just one goal in 20 games for Palace.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Genk, Sorloth moved over to Turkey last summer, joining Trabzsonspor on a two-year loan deal.

The 24-year-old hitman has been in sensational form this season, smashing 21 goals in 32 games to once again show his goalscoring prowess.

Sorloth's form is now attracting interest, as Aksam claim that Aston Villa want to sign him for around €15million (£12.5million), with Trabzonspor able to turn the striker's move permanent for around €6million (£5million).

Whilst Sorloth is banging in the goals for Trabzonspor, Palace aren't quite as productive in front of goal, having remarkably scored just 23 league goals this season – the lowest tally in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson is short of attacking options right now, and Wright suggests that his former club 'need' somebody like Sorloth, believing that the Eagles should have been a little more patient with the giant striker rather than offloading him so quickly.

“We’re looking at Sorloth, he’s gone to Trabzonspor, and I know that he wasn’t quite kicking off here, but as a striker, you kind of just wait, because something might happen,” said Wright. “Now he’s got something like 21 goals in something like 32 games, you need something like that at Palace,” he added.

Palace may already regret sending Sorloth away from Selhurst Park, but with Trabzonspor holding that purchase option, there may not be a great deal they can do to stop him leaving for good – and seeing him immediately return to the Premier League for big money would surely be a huge source of frustration.