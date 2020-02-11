Quick links

Ian Wright reacts on Twitter to blunt Leeds claim by rival manager

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Are Leeds United scared of their trip to Brentford later? According to the hosts' manager, yes.

Well, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has certainly stoked the fire ahead of tonight's visit of Leeds United.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Evening Post, the Bees manager claimed that out-of-sorts Leeds are dreading the trip to Griffin Park this evening.

The Whites go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, meaning that Marcelo Bielsa's side have managed just one Championship win all year so far.

In contrast, Frank's side have won their last two league games and scored a total of eight goals in both.

 

Despite their form, this is a very dangerous Leeds side and, with Kalvin Phillips back, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if the West Yorkshire club stopped the rot.

And Ian Wright has suggested on Twitter that Frank has sort of just done Bielsa's job for him by motivating United.

It isn't wise to wind up this Leeds team, who are very much a wounded animal right now, and the Danish manager will never hear the end of it from the visiting fans if his side get hockeyed later on.

