'I would not say no': Agent gives Newcastle real hope of signing 23-year-old this summer

Olly Dawes
Newcastle appear to have a real shot at signing Valentino Lazaro permanently.

Newcastle United snapped up Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan in January – and they may have a shot at a permanent move.

Lazaro had impressed in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin, earning a move to Milan last summer in what appeared to be a great fit for him.

With Antonio Conte pushing a 3-5-2 system, Lazaro looked to be the ideal player to play in the right wing-back role – but it hasn't really turned out that way.

 

The Austrian made just six league appearances under Conte, and when Ashley Young came in from Manchester United in January, it was time for Lazaro to move on and play elsewhere.

Newcastle pounced to beat RB Leipzig to a deal, taking Lazaro on loan until the end of the season, bolstering Steve Bruce's options in that right wing-back role.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to impress on Tyneside, and Newcastle have now been given hope of signing him on a permanent basis this summer.

Agent Max Hagmayr has told The Chronicle that he knows the right decision was made about Lazaro's future because he sees just how happy he is at Newcastle.

Hagmayr added that he would 'not say no' to a permanent deal, because Newcastle have done so much to make Lazaro feel welcome, but the next few months will dictate the possibility of such a move.

“When I see Valentino now and how happy he is, I know we did a few things right coming here,” said Hagmayr. “We will see what's going on in the next few months but first of all we have to live in the now. I would not say no [to a permanent deal] because we appreciate everything Newcastle is doing for Valentino,” he added.

