'I wish he'd gone': Manager left unimpressed with Tottenham transfer decision

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was tipped to make a switch to the Championship last month but a move didn't materialise.

The Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been left unimpressed that Troy Parrott didn't move during the January transfer window as he stated that he 'wishes he had gone'.

Speaking to the Irish Times, McCarthy was raising doubt over whether Parrott will feature for the Republic of Ireland next month, as was asked whether he liked that fact that the Tottenham youngster was offered a new contract last month.

"Not really. I wish he'd gone to Charlton and played games on loan," McCarthy told the Irish Times. "It's great for him financially, he's got a new contract, but I wish he was playing football somewhere.

"He couldn't go out before because of his age and I understand that, but if he's not playing competitive football he has very little chance of being in the squad.

"Continuity is important for me. If the lads who have been playing are fit then you are not going to get too much change."

It was reported by The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), that Championship side Charlton, who are managed by Lee Bowyer, were seemingly keen on bringing Parrott to the club on a loan deal last month.

Since the start of last season, Parrott's name has been surfacing in connection with the senior side, as he has featured in a sporadic fashion.

But what would have been really alarming for the youngster is that since Harry Kane's injury, where Jose Mourinho needs a bonafide number nine up top, Parrott hasn't featured.

During Tottenham's FA Cup games against Middlesbrough - both the first match and the replay in North London - Mourinho didn't use the highly-rated Irish star.

That perhaps sent out signals that Parrott isn't ready for the step up, therefore, it has to be questioned why he then wasn't sent out on loan to get some much-needed game time and experience.