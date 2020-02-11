'I had a lot of offers': Senior player shares honest truth amid Leeds transfer rumours

Billy Sharp was linked with a return to Leeds United last month.

Leeds United's January target, Billy Sharp, has shared that he had 'a lot of offers' on the table last month, but he made it clear that he never wanted to leave Sheffield United.

Speaking to Sunday Exclusive on TalkSport (09/02/2020 at 16:55 pm), ex-Leeds striker, Sharp, was asked about speculation from last month, as he shared the honest truth about what he wanted to do.

"I had a lot of offers," Sharp told TalkSport. "But if I was able to do a bit of media [during that time] then I would have put it to bed on day one.

"I didn't want to leave. I am the captain of the football club. I wasn't playing much but I always believed that I was always going to get a chance. I am just glad that I have played the last few games. I played more in the transfer window, which was good in a way because it was sort of saying, 'he's not going anywhere because he is playing in the Premier League'.

"These transfer windows, it makes it uncertain for players. But in my head, I knew I wanted to stay here. I want to be at this club as long as I can."

As reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post last month, Leeds, who have since signed Jean Kevin Augustin, were looking at the Sheffield United hitman.

There's no doubt that Sharp was a player who would have been perfect for Leeds, but perhaps not so perfect for what Marcelo Bielsa wants.

He has the experience, he is a deadly striker inside the six-yard box, and he doesn't need many chances to put the ball into the back of the net.

Whilst Sharp's game time has reduced significantly from last season, he is slowly increasing the minutes and becoming a regular once again under Chris Wilder.

It isn't a surprise that Sharp didn't want to leave Bramall Lane because at the end of the day he is playing for his boyhood club in the Premier League. He has been trying hard for years to get his club back to the promised land, so it would have taken a lot for him to give that up.