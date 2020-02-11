'He won't train': Gerrard confirms Rangers player won't be in training today

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is hoping that Borna Barisic could make it back to feature for his Ibrox side tomorrow.

Steven Gerrard has told Glasgow Rangers official Youtube channel that Borna Barisic will not train today.

Barisic has struggled with injury at Rangers of late, after picking up a knock.

The Croatian full-back is now a doubt for Rangers' match against Kilmarnock tomorrow.

And Gerrard said: “Last time we spoke I told you about Borna having a problem, I think he’s got an outside chance.

“He won’t train today, we’re going to try and give it as long as we possibly can. He’ll probably have a late fitness test. Best case scenario is that he’s 50/50 right now.”

If Barisic does miss out it could be a blow to Rangers, who are a better team when he is involved.

Rangers brought on Andy Halliday in their last match against Hamilton, which suggests he will start at left-back if Barisic does miss out.

Gerrard’s men have returned to winning ways of late, taking six points from their last two games to keep the pressure on Celtic.

Rangers know that they will need another three points in midweek if they are to avoid failing further behind their Glasgow rivals though.