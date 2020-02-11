'He seems to be angry': Ian Wright blasts Everton player & questions what he's doing in training

Everton's Jordan Pickford was under the spotlight once again over the weekend despite his team securing all three points.

Ian Wright has blasted Jordan Pickford for his comments after Everton's win over Crystal Palace where the goalkeeper stated that 'everybody hates you', as quoted by BBC Sport.

Speaking to The Monday Night club on BBC Radio 5 Live, former England striker, Wright, was left unimpressed by the Everton man as he thinks that he 'seems angry', as he also questioned 'how hard' he's working in training.

“Who's speaking to him,” Wright asked on BBC Radio 5 Live. “The way he has come out and said that it just seems as though he's deflecting rather than actually listening to what people are saying.

“How hard is he working in training in respects of his goalkeeping? How come he didn't try to save that [Benteke goal] with his feet? It is a worry [his comment] It's a worry!

"He seems to be angry and being very defensive and having a go back rather than trying to embrace the fact that 'I'm still learning. That I am at a big club that's going places. That's I am still making mistakes and learning. I'm still England's number one and going to get better'. That's how you make people say 'okay, I am going to see how he gets on from here'. But you're not hearing that from him.”

Despite Everton securing all three points over the weekend, when they eased pasted Crystal Palace, Pickford came into the spotlight for his mistake.

He allowed a weak Christian Benteke shot to beat him, and despite pulling off a brilliant save to deny the Belgian moments later, it's the mistake he made for the goal and his subsequent comments which are being highlighted.

Pickford is England's number one and has been for some while. But there have been calls for him to be replaced by Sheffield United's Dean Henderson.

His rashness in between the sticks, his errors, and then his comments are clearly not helping his cause and he seems to be a man under pressure.

But it's all about timing in football. Pickford is being questioned, at this moment in time, but come the end of the season, he could be finishing off the campaign bang in form for the Euros which would shut up his critics.