Have Arsenal already blown best chance of signing £50m star?

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....
Back in early August it was reported by The Guardian that Arsenal had made inquiries over signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

With just days remaining before the transfer window closed, they left it too late to pull off a big money move.

The Gunners' priorities were all wrong last summer. Nicolas Pepe for £72 million was an extravagance which is yet to pay off. It left them having to make an emergency defensive move paying £8 million for David Luiz.

 

Had Arsenal made Upamecano their priority last summer from the very start, they may have got the deal done.

He's an outstanding young defender who could transform their defence. He's young, athletic, and is proving himself one of the best in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal lack the speed and composure he would bring to their backline.

To Arsenal's credit they did agree to sign William Saliba, so they did not ignore the position completely. But when it comes to Upamecano, they may have missed their best chance.

 

Dayot Upamecano of Leipzig runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Red Bull Arena on November 11, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany.

While the Frenchman has a £50 million release clause in his contract, The Mail report, he is now attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

They won't be the only ones keen. With Europe's big guns sitting up, Arsenal face an uphill struggle to sign him.

It's already looking unlikely they will be able to offer Champions League football next season.

The Gunners may regret not making him a priority, earlier, last summer.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

