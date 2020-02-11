'Get on with your game': Danny Murphy urges West Ham duo to 'stop talking'

West Ham United are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Danny Murphy has urged West Ham United duo Mark Noble and Declan Rice to 'get on with your game' and to 'stop talking'.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (10/02/2020 at 10:30 am), Murphy was initially talking about Jordan Pickford and the criticism he has been getting, as he also shared his thoughts on West Ham's midfield duo and how they need to pass on the buck to other players rather than continually taking the flak themselves.

"Sometimes you have to let your game do the talking [in regards to Pickford] and he is bright enough to understand that you are going to get criticism," Murphy told TalkSport. "And as a goalkeeper more so - but I think there's a time to just zip.

"I said something recently. I am a big fan of Mark Noble and what he has done for West Ham. I have had many a tussle with Mark, he's a good player. Declan also, who I am a big, big fan of, who is going to go on and do great things.

"But those two need to stop talking for a little while. Get on with your game. You don't have to keep fronting up for everybody else. You don't need to keep fronting for everybody else because you are the West Ham boys. Let some of the others take responsibility."

From Noble's perspective, as West Ham's captain, it's understandable and it's in his nature to stand up for his club and his players.

But he does seemingly need others to step up, not just off the field of play, but also on the field because they need to get out of the current mess they find themselves in.

Despite their Premier League game against Manchester City being postponed over the weekend because of the weather, they are still sitting in the relegation zone.

The Hammers are now on their winter break and they will next be in action on the 24th of this month when they travel to the champions-elect, Liverpool.

At this moment in time, it doesn't look good for David Moyes' men, who perhaps need Noble and Rice, along with someone like Michail Antonio, to produce their best form so they can get out of the drop zone.