FIFA 20: How to execute low driven shots on PS4 and Xbox One

Everything you must know about how to execute low driven shots in FIFA 20 on PS4 and Xbox One so you can score easier.

EA has released patch 11 for FIFA 20 and this has provided some neat visual changes to Career Mode and FUT. However, away from this newest update, a lot of fans seem to want to know how to pull-off low driven shots on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If this is because you're having trouble scoring against OP goalkeepers online or in single-player Career Mode, then this short guide will effectively help you to score a lot more.

There are lots of neat tricks in FIFA 20 that the game doesn't do a tremendous job in teaching you how to sufficiently pull-off. This may be due to the tutorial being either confusing or a pain in the backside to find.

Either way, if you're searching how to do a low driven shot on PS4 or Xbox One you'll find the answer below.

How to execute low driven shots on FIFA 20 for PS4

You must simultaneously hold down L1 and R1 to perform a low driven shot on FIFA 20 for PS4.

Once these buttons are held down, you just need to tap circle to execute a low driven shot against any goalkeeper.

As for why you'd want to execute this type of shot in comparison to a chip or simple whack, it's because a low drive is harder for keepers to save. After all, it's harder to save shots that are low and fast as opposed to ones that are at a comfortable height.

Not to mention low driven shots are less embarrassing when missed in comparison to a Jesse Lingard-esque chip over the bar and onto the roof of the netting.

When you pull off a low driven shot (preferably inside the box), make sure to aim for either corner of the goal as very few goalkeepers will have difficulty saving shots that are straight at their feet.

How to execute low driven shots on FIFA 20 for Xbox One

You must simultaneously hold down the LB and RB button to perform a low driven shot on FIFA 20 for Xbox One.

Once these buttons are held down, you just need to press the B button in order to execute a low driven shot.

The same principles for PS4 apply to the Xbox One. You'll want to mostly perform your shots inside the box and you should always aim for either corner.

And that's all you need to know about how do low driven shots in FIFA 20 on PS4 and Xbox One.