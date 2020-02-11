Quick links

Liverpool

'Exactly what I wanted to know': Some Liverpool fans react to news ahead of Norwich game

Liverpool are edging closer to a record-breaking Premier League title.

Liverpool fans are delighted to see that Sadio Mane has returned to training ahead of their Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday. 

Mane has been out of action with a hamstring injury since Liverpool's win against Wolves last month, as his return has come in a timely manner. 

 

Whilst the 27-year-old is not needed that much in the Premier League given the Reds' utter dominance, he has returned in time for their Champions League matches. 

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Spain next Tuesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as the German is hoping to guide the club to their seventh European crown.

Given that Liverpool have the Premier League in the bag, they can perhaps now focus more on Europe and defending their crown.

It would be something special if Klopp can add another Champions League trophy to the Club World they have already one and the Premier League win they are set to win. Not forgetting that they are also still in the FA Cup.

Nonetheless, over the course of the season, Mane has played 31 games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and supplying 11 assists to his teammates [transfermarkt].

But his return to action will only make the Merseyside club more dangerous than they already have been.  

