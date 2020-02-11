Everton's £30m man names teammate who's in the best form of his entire career

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has notched 11 goals for Everton in the Premier League this season.

Jordan Pickford has told Everton’s official website that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the form of his life with the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th goal of the season for Everton last weekend, as he rounded off their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

The striker was there to pounce after Richarlison’s header had hit the bar from a corner.

And Pickford was full of praise for both Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, after they found their way onto the scoresheet against Paalce.

“Dom [Calvert-Lewin] is in top form,” the £30 million (BBC Sport) goalkeeper said.

“I think he is the best form he has been in [during his career], scoring goals week in, week out.

"Richarlison’s playing very well, too.

“We know the ability and depth we have in the squad. We know what we are capable of and we just needed that spark.”

Calvert-Lewin had previously been criticised for his form in front of goal, but the Everton forward now looks really sharp.

The English striker has silenced some doubts over whether he would ever be a prolific scorer, and now looks as if he could become a real star of the future.

Everton have already improved significantly under Carlo Ancelotti, and if Calvert-Lewin continues to hit the back of the net there is no reason why they cannot continue to climb the table.

Everton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings, and sit only five points behind the top four.