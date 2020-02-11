Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton's £30m man names teammate who's in the best form of his entire career

John Verrall
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has notched 11 goals for Everton in the Premier League this season.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jordan Pickford during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on September 27, 2018 in Halewood, England.

Jordan Pickford has told Everton’s official website that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the form of his life with the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th goal of the season for Everton last weekend, as he rounded off their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

The striker was there to pounce after Richarlison’s header had hit the bar from a corner.

And Pickford was full of praise for both Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, after they found their way onto the scoresheet against Paalce.

 

“Dom [Calvert-Lewin] is in top form,” the £30 million (BBC Sport) goalkeeper said.

“I think he is the best form he has been in [during his career], scoring goals week in, week out.

"Richarlison’s playing very well, too.

“We know the ability and depth we have in the squad. We know what we are capable of and we just needed that spark.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020...

Calvert-Lewin had previously been criticised for his form in front of goal, but the Everton forward now looks really sharp.

The English striker has silenced some doubts over whether he would ever be a prolific scorer, and now looks as if he could become a real star of the future.

Everton have already improved significantly under Carlo Ancelotti, and if Calvert-Lewin continues to hit the back of the net there is no reason why they cannot continue to climb the table.

Everton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings, and sit only five points behind the top four.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch