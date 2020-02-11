Quick links

'Big future', 'the real deal?': Some Everton fans blown away by academy gem

Giuseppe Labellarte
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ellis Simms during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on December 11, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Everton academy ace Ellis Simms simply cannot stop scoring for the Toffees U23s.

Ellis Simms of Everton poses for a photograph after signing his first professional contract with Everton at USM Finch Farm on May 24, 2019 in Halewood, England.

A number of Everton fans have been raving on social media about Ellis Simms' latest goalscoring exploits for the Toffees Under-23s.

The 19-year-old's prolific form for David Unsworth's Everton youngsters shows no signs of abating as he scored a brace in the Premier League Cup win at Plymouth U23s on Monday night.

Simms' first major contribution was to win a penalty in the 20th minute after being tripped in the box, though Dennis Adeniran's spot kick was saved.

 

The penalty taker made amends with the opener three minutes later, before Simms doubled the Toffees' lead by poking home Kyle John's cutback.

Ryan Astley then made it three on the stroke of half time and Simms rounded off the scoring with a header into the back of the net from Matthew Foulds' floated cross.

Simms now has 10 goals in 18 U23 appearances, following a prolific 2018-19 in which he scored 46 times for the U18s (Liverpool Echo).

And although Unsworth has made it clear Simms is not quite ready to be drafted into the first team right away, plenty of Everton fans are nonetheless getting ever more excited about the player.

Ellis Simms of Everton on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Arsenal at Pure Stadium on January 13, 2020 in Southport, England.

