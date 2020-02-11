'Big future', 'the real deal?': Some Everton fans blown away by academy gem

Everton academy ace Ellis Simms simply cannot stop scoring for the Toffees U23s.

A number of Everton fans have been raving on social media about Ellis Simms' latest goalscoring exploits for the Toffees Under-23s.

The 19-year-old's prolific form for David Unsworth's Everton youngsters shows no signs of abating as he scored a brace in the Premier League Cup win at Plymouth U23s on Monday night.

Simms' first major contribution was to win a penalty in the 20th minute after being tripped in the box, though Dennis Adeniran's spot kick was saved.

The penalty taker made amends with the opener three minutes later, before Simms doubled the Toffees' lead by poking home Kyle John's cutback.

Ryan Astley then made it three on the stroke of half time and Simms rounded off the scoring with a header into the back of the net from Matthew Foulds' floated cross.

Simms now has 10 goals in 18 U23 appearances, following a prolific 2018-19 in which he scored 46 times for the U18s (Liverpool Echo).

And although Unsworth has made it clear Simms is not quite ready to be drafted into the first team right away, plenty of Everton fans are nonetheless getting ever more excited about the player.

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

Simms has a big future imo. — Rob 1878 Coppell (@CoppellRob) February 10, 2020

Gotta be knocking on the door now Simms. Superb for the 18s, now doing it for the 23s. Looks the part. Looked good in training with the 1sts too. Future is very bright — Ali Bell (@B3Bell) February 10, 2020

Unsworth has said he's got a long way to go. He's a really good finisher but needs to work on the other parts of his game first — Ryan O'Hanlon (@RyanOHanlon1) February 10, 2020

DCL did as well,work hard,listen to the coaches,its in his hands,could be a big one for the future.Its in his own hands — michael jennat (@mickeyjayjay) February 10, 2020

They need to get Simms out on loan to a championship side next summer. Kid might have it. — MPLS Toffee (@MPLS_Toffee) February 10, 2020

Was always the plan mate



U18

U23

Loan

Then might be ready — Elliot (@ElliotB1878) February 10, 2020

I hope so.. there are other players that should have followed that path but didn't. — MPLS Toffee (@MPLS_Toffee) February 10, 2020

Great display lads! Beni was quality in the middle, ran the game!

Dennis decent (apart from the pen) Ellis Simms could have had a couple more but held it up well causing loads of problems for defenders and Jarrad Branthwaite looks very good! https://t.co/qL9Kwj1Y34 — Andy Roberts (@ARobbo17) February 10, 2020

Is Ellis Simms the real deal? https://t.co/JsxhmlT9xX — CMB (@cmb1878) February 10, 2020