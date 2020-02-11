West Brom player says Bilic tried to sign him at West Ham

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion snapped up Kamil Grosicki from Hull City but a chance in the Premier League at West Ham already passed him by.

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has admitted that Slaven Bilic has been trying to sign him for eight years before finally getting a long-awaited deal over the line in the January transfer window, while speaking to Sport.pl.

For just £800,000, the Championship league leaders appear to have snapped up one of the league’s most influential attackers.

Grosicki formed a formidable partnership with Jarrod Bowen at an otherwise rather average Hull City side and, after swapping Humberside for the Hawthorns, the Poland international will now be tasked with providing goals and assists aplenty for a West Brom side with promotion in their sights.

And Bilic will be thrilled to finally get the chance to work with a player he tried and failed to sign back in the summer of 2012, when he was the boss of Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow. Interestingly, Grosicki admits that a move to West Ham, when the Croatian was plying his trade in London, was also a possibility.

“I have obvious advantages, such as speed. I can give you an advantage in a difficult moment of the match and reverse the game if something is not going our way,” the former Rennes flyer said.

“Slaven Bilic was looking for such a player. He had me in his notebook for a long time. After EURO 2012, he wanted to bring me Moscow to Lokomotiv, where he became a coach after parting with the Croatian team.

“Then there was a topic when he was at West Ham, but I didn't get to London. In the end, we managed to meet after eight years of stalking!”

Bilic coached West Ham between 2015 and 2017 and, during that time, Grosicki did arrive in England. But it was Hull who got their man instead, paying a substantial fee for a player who quickly became a fan favourite at the KCom due to his rapid pace and eye for the spectacular.