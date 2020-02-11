'Very flattering': £40m star reacts after reported Arsenal and Leicester interest

Premier League duo Arsenal and Leicester City reportedly want Odsonne Edouard; could Brendan Rodgers raid Scottish Premiership giants Celtic?

Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard admits that he is proud to be linked with big-money moves to Arsenal and Leicester City, while speaking to the Daily Record.

If the France U21 international enjoyed an impressive 2019, he appears to have taken his game to even greater heights since returning from the winter break.

Subscribe

In his last five games, Edouard has produced seven goals and assists with an in-form Celtic recovering from their worrying loss against Rangers in December to take control of the title race.

With the January transfer window now shut, the former PSG starlet will be staying in Glasgow until the summer. His future after that, however, is anyone’s guess.

The Mail reports that a goal-shy Arsenal side have made the Thierry Henry favourite one of their top targets ahead of what promises to be a big summer rebuild at the Emirates.

Brendan Rodgers was still in charge of Celtic when Edouard arrived in Britain three years ago and, according to the Record, the ex-Hoops boss would relish the chance to reunite with one of his best ever signings at Leicester City with a £40 million bid apparently on the cards.

While Edouard was giving little away after winning January’s SPFA Player of the Month award, he did admit that being linked two a pair of Premier League giants fills him with pride.

"It’s very flattering,” he said. “I still have 2 years left on my contract at Celtic, I want to concentrate on that.

"I am very happy (to win Player of the Month). This is my second of the season and I hope it will continue like that. Personally, I'm feeling good. The team is playing well so I am happy. My job is to score goals so I'm feeling good with this season."

Edouard, who has produced 23 goals and 16 assists during a remarkable campaign, looks pretty much certain to replace Kieran Tierney as Celtic’s most expensive export. And, who knows, he might be lining up alongside the Scotland international left-back again when next season kicks off.