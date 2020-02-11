'Testament to him': Everton flop took a pay cut to seal Toffees exit

Despite Jordan Pickford's Premier League struggles, Everton allowed Jonas Lossl to return to Championship survival hopefuls Huddersfield Town in January.

Jonas Lossl was so determined to leave Everton in January that he took a substantial pay cut, Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has told the Examiner.

Just six months after a Danish shot-stopper swapped West Yorkshire for the blue half of Merseyside, he found himself treading a familiar path during the winter window.

Lossl re-joined Huddersfield on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season and a man who failed to make a single appearance for Everton showed few signs of rust during his second Terriers’ debut on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 triumph over QPR.

Cowley is thrilled to work alongside a 31-year-old who he described as ‘flawless’ over the weekend, admitting that the former Mainz man went to great lengths to secure a return to the club who brought him to England in 2017.

"For the supporters, we knew they had a relationship with him and when I first spoke to Jonas you could really feel his love for the club and the supporters and you could feel that he wanted to come back and help,” the ex-Lincoln City boss said.

"That really motivated us to try and get it done and thankfully we were able. We have to thank Jonas in that because Jonas has actually taken a bit of a pay cut as well to make it happen, he wanted it to happen that much.

"That's testament to him. I'm not sure his wife's too happy, but hey-ho."

It remains to be seen whether Everton will regret farming out a man whose passing skills are as impressive as his shot-stopping ability.

Jordan Pickford remains Carlo Ancelotti’s number one but made yet another high-profile error in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, spilling a Christian Benteke daisy-cutter into his own net. With crucial mistakes against Brighton and Newcastle still fresh in the mind, not might have been the time to give Lossl a go.