'Sky's the limit': Charlie Nicholas says reported Arsenal target is better than 19-goal star

Premier League Arsenal reportedly want to sign Celtic's Scottish Premiership talisman Odsonne Edouard; is he going to follow Kieran Tierney to the Emirates?

Charlie Nicholas is confident that Odsonne Edouard has the talent to thrive at a bonafide Premier League giant amid claims that Arsenal want to sign the £30 million Celtic talisman, speaking to the Daily Record.

Forget Moussa Dembele; the £20 million Lyon star is not even the best French striker to wear the famous green and white Hoops in the last few years.

That honour goes instead to Edouard. A man once nicknamed ‘The Rocket’ in PSG’s youth ranks has set the Scottish Premiership alight in the last two years with this season’s tally standing at a remarkable 23 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

The France U21 star is rapidly outgrowing a relatively small pond and, with the Mail reporting Arsenal’s interest, it seems only a matter of time before Edouard follows in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and current Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney with a big-money move south of the border.

Nicholas, a legendary forward who represented both Arsenal and Celtic with distinction, certainly believes Celtic’s best striker since Henrik Larsson is ready to go to the next level.

Sky's the limit

"Odsonne Edouard is good enough to go and play at a Chelsea or a Manchester United,” says Nicholas, who surely includes his old employers in that list too. "I say that with some confidence. I think he could go into both their squads and make a real impact.

"That is how much ability he has. It is up to him how far he wants to go in his career. The sky's the limit.

"Why have I picked these clubs? Because they have both been linked with his former Celtic strike partner Moussa Dembele in recent months. For me, Edouard is a better footballer than the Lyon striker and his fellow Frenchman.”

While Dembele is a bullish centre-forward who thrives with his back to goal, Edouard is a far more subtle, silky operator.

The fact that Gordan Strachan, the former Celtic boss, went as far as to compare him to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp recently speaks volumes about a striker who is about far more than sticking the ball in the onion bag (Record).