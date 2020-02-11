Rangers flop admits he is 'loving' life after last year's Ibrox loan

Steven Gerrard handed Andy King just 20 minutes of Scottish Premiership football; now the Leicester City hero is in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

New Huddersfield Town midfielder Andy King has admitted to the Examiner that he is ‘loving’ football again after that ill-fated spell at Rangers come to a premature end.

It is no coincidence that a man who lifted the Premier League trophy with Leicester City in 2016 is feeling rather positive about things right now. The 31-year-old moved to West Yorkshire during the January transfer window and he has already played more minutes for Huddersfield than he did during a forgettable stint at Ibrox.

In the space of six months, King made two brief cameos in the Scottish Premiership with a move to one of Europe’s biggest and best supported clubs quickly becoming something of a personal nightmare for an experienced Wales international.

So, while King is yet to establish himself in Danny Cowley’s starting XI at Huddersfield, you can understand why the Championship veteran is glad to be back playing regularly in the second tier.

"I am really enjoying playing football and being back out on the pitch again. This is a really good club with a good set of lads and a manager who wants to play football the right way,” said King, who has been reduced to four substitute outings so far as he looks to build up his match fitness.

"I am loving being back out on the pitch and being involved with the team again."

In truth, it always seemed a bit of an odd move when Rangers snapped up a modern-day Leicester icon during the summer of 2019.

Steven Gerrard already had Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Andy Halliday fighting for a place in his midfield and King, an ageing player who will turn 32 this year, was always unlikely to force his way into the side.

A Huddersfield side looking to move away from the Championship relegation zone, however, should benefit immensely from his vast experience and composure in the centre of the park.