'Premier League quality': Manager tips 'powerful' Wolves loanee for the top

A general view of Molineux
Nuno was impressed by Ryan Giles during Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2018 pre-season but the Coventry loanee hasn't made a Premier League debut yet.

Ryan Giles of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ryan Giles has been tasked with proving his fitness after a slow start to life at Coventry City, although Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has no doubt that the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee has ‘Premier League quality’ in his boots.

While the likes of Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Oskar Buur and Max Kilman have made their first-team debuts under Nuno Espirito Santo recently, Giles has been forced to prove himself away from Molineux.

A Telford-born 20-year-old caught the eye with his buccaneering performances during the pre-season tour of 2018 but, so far, that exhilarating potential is yet to be translated into regular first-team football at Wolves with Jonny Otto and Ruben Vinagre holding the fort at left-back for now.

 

Giles moved on loan to League One title hopefuls Coventry last month, however, and he has wasted no time in catching the eye of an experienced tactician in the third tier; even if he was left on the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers.

“Ryan’s got every chance – he’s a good player, but if my squad is strong, it picks itself, so everybody has got to fight for a place,” Robins, who omitted Giles from the side due to his lack of match fitness, told WolvesBite.

“He’s powerful and he’s got Premier League quality – he can cross the ball on the run and he can put it on the money. Ryan’s going to give us something that we haven’t got or haven’t had.”

Ryan Giles (L) of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Given that Sam McCallum is Giles’ competition for the left-back slot at Coventry, there is no guarantee that he will force his way into Robins’ first XI any time soon.

McCallum is one of the most exciting young full-backs in England, a fact reflected by his £3.5 million move to Norwich City in the January transfer window. The former Herne Bay man then returned to Coventry on loan until the summer.

Coventry City's Sam McCallum

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

